Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is helping launch a “Majority Rules” initiative that aims to train women for political activism, reports said.

Abrams, a runner-up in last year’s gubernatorial race in Georgia, told an audience in Atlanta on Sunday that she does not follow the rules.

“As women, we are taught there are certain rules we have to follow. We are taught that it’s our responsibility to meekly accept the outcome and to trust the rules as they were written down. I don’t,” she said.

The initiative’s website states that its bus tour plans to introduce women to “Majority Rules: a values-based agenda– informed by tens of thousands of women–for how we can live, work and rise together to make women’s equality a reality”:

Here they are: #theMajorityRules. After today’s kickoff event with @staceyabrams we’re excited to share them with you—5⃣rules that will guide our work to engage, train and mobilize millions of women nationwide. Now, let's get to work. https://t.co/VVi9a6sGPb Art by @SoLaciLike. pic.twitter.com/cB4NGPN5mX — Supermajority (@supermajority) September 16, 2019

The Supermajority Education Fund, the initiative’s creators, stated on its website that it is “dedicated to research and education about women’s power, awareness, visibility, and civic participation in order to advance the goal of women’s equity.”

The group’s leadership team includes the Planned Parenthood Action Fund’s senior adviser, Deirdre Schifeling, and Alicia Garza, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network.

In April, Breitbart News reported that Garza and former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards announced their partnership with the director of National Domestic Workers Alliance, Ai-jen Poo, to establish a “women’s New Deal for gender equality.”

“If anything, I feel like [Planned Parenthood is] really interested in how we can continue to grow this movement, and I’m really proud of the work they’re doing,” Richards commented.

On Sunday, Abrams took aim at Republicans she claimed “celebrate racism and misogyny, who revel in their xenophobia, who put children in cages and call it good, or worse, look away and say, ‘It doesn’t really matter because they’re not us.'”

She then urged the audience to not keep their mouths shut regarding the future of the nation.

“We’re not going to shut up. This is our nation,” she said. “These are our people. And it’s our responsibility: When the rules are broken, you fix them. When the system is broken, you take it over.”