Video: SUV Plows Through Woodfield Mall in Chicago Suburb

Woodfield Mall in the northwest Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois, is on lockdown on Friday after a driver plowed an SUV into the building, according to reports.

CBS 2 states the circumstances that led to the lockdown are currently unknown. An unnamed Schaumburg police official told the local news outlet that no shots were fired during the ordeal.

@SchaumburgIL Police have reported that one vehicle has driven into one of the entrances at @WoodfieldMall. The subject is in custody. At this time, there is no evidence of an active shooter situation. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/bVLoV783Ra — Village of Schaumburg (@SchaumburgIL) September 20, 2019

One Twitter user shared purported footage of the SUV driving erratically through the mall, saying “This is not happening right now!” and “what the fuck?!”

So this just happened at Woodfield. I’m safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr — ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019

The suspect is in custody after allegedly crashing the vehicle into the mall, according to officials. The mall was evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.