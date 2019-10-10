TSA Flags Woman Carrying 20 Bags of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Will never forget the day TSA stopped me cuz they thought i was hiding shit inside my bag cuz all i had was like 20 bags of Hot Cheetos 😩 pic.twitter.com/cZ55xgEneG

A woman was recently flagged by a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent for transporting Flamin’ Hot Cheetos through airport security.

Social media star Emily Mei posted video footage of the incident to her Twitter account on Friday that shows the agent removing each of the 20 bags of chips from her Louis Vuitton duffel bag and swabbing them to test for chemicals.

“Will never forget the day TSA stopped me cuz they thought i was hiding s - - t inside my bag cuz all i had was like 20 bags of Hot Cheetos,” tweeted Mei, who goes by the name Emily Ghoul on Twitter.

The TSA website stated that most of the time, agents will allow food items to remain inside passenger carry-on bags.

“Listen to the instructions of the TSA officer. In most cases, food or snacks such as fruit, health bars, and sandwiches can stay inside your carry-on bag.”

However, the administration added that if an item prevents agents from seeing into the bag clearly during the screening process, passengers may be asked to remove it.

The website continued:

In addition to screening personal electronic devices separately, including laptops, tablets, e-readers and handheld game consoles, TSA officers may instruct travelers to separate other items from carry-on bags such as foods, powders, and any materials that can clutter bags and obstruct clear images on the X-ray machine. We recommend keeping your bag organized to help ease the screening process as it takes time for TSA officers to make sure a jam-packed, cluttered, overstuffed bag is safe.

Mei’s tweet went viral after she posted it last week, and the video has since received more than 1.6 million views.

On Sunday, Mei wrote on Twitter that she was on her way to Korea to visit friends who told her the chips are hard to come by in their country.

“For everyone who’s asking why i had so many bags of Hot Cheetos, apparently it’s hard to get in korea so my friends always ask me to bring it for them LOL,” she concluded.