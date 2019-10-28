PHOTO: Sinkhole Swallows Back of Bus in Downtown Pittsburgh

A giant sinkhole swallowed the back of a bus in the middle of the road in downtown Pittsburgh during Monday morning rush hour.

A photo tweeted out by Pittsburgh’s Port Authority showed the rear of the bus fall backward into a giant hole with a car stopped right behind it.

For those curious, the heaviest part of the bus is the back because that’s where the engine is located. This bus was stopped at a red light at the time this occurred. pic.twitter.com/HT3DNQxNCR — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) October 28, 2019

The bus was stopped at a red light when the incident occurred.

Two people — the driver and one passenger — were on the bus when the bus fell into a sinkhole, KDKA reported.

Both people were able to get off the bus, and the passenger was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a minor injury, Port Authority officials told KDKA.

The car behind the bus — a blue Kia Optima — was able to be towed away safely while public safety officials continued to examine the bus, public safety officials announced on Twitter Monday morning.

UPDATE: The Blue Kia Optima has been safely removed from sink crew. Officials examining bus.

Contrary to some reports, there are no evacuation orders in place at this time. Subject to change. Updates to come. https://t.co/VHLaIn9UFO pic.twitter.com/D2iYgPnDcE — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 28, 2019

Authorities say the bus sunk into a spot where there are major power lines that have to be turned off before the bus can be moved. Officials warned that some downtown businesses might lose power during this time.

While public safety officials monitor the power situation, crews are preparing to bring in cranes to lift the bus out of the sinkhole.