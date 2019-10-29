Bartender Wins $50K After Customer Tips Her Winning Lottery Ticket

A bartender got the surprise of her life after a customer gave her a lottery ticket in O’Fallon, Missouri, on October 19.

Taylor Russey said it was not unusual for the man to give Draw Games tickets to his friends.

“One of the regulars will buy the rest of the regulars in the bar Lottery tickets every now and then, especially when it’s high,” she noted.

“And he did that on Saturday — he bought all of us Lottery tickets,” she said.

A day later, the Bleacher’s Bar lottery terminal alerted the staff that it had recently sold a winning ticket.

“I was like, ‘Guys, who won all this money and didn’t tell anybody?'” Russey said before she realized her ticket matched four out of the five numbers drawn, plus the Powerball.

Once she scanned it at the terminal and it was confirmed she was the winner, Russey was told to claim her winnings at the lottery office.

“Russey’s ticket is the 40th $50,000 winner sold in Missouri and the second sold in O’Fallon in 2019,” the Missouri Lottery’s website stated.

On Monday, Breitbart News reported that a cancer survivor also got a huge surprise after he bought two lottery tickets at a local store in Beulaville, North Carolina, on the way to his final chemo treatment.

“I bought a $1 ticket and won $5. I decided to trade it in for a $5 ticket. At the last second, I decided to buy two tickets instead of one,” said Ronnie Foster.

The first ticket did not have any winning numbers, but the second one said he had hit the jackpot at $200,000.

“I saw all those zeroes and I froze. I didn’t believe it until I gave it to the clerk at the counter to scan. When it showed, ‘Go to lottery headquarters,’ I started shaking. I couldn’t believe it,” he recalled.

Foster has insurance but said the after taxes amount of $141,501 will be a huge help in paying off his medical bills.

“This will make it a whole lot easier,” he concluded.