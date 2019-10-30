Firefighters Visit Girl on Her Birthday as Father Fights California Wildfires

A group of firefighters went above and beyond their call of duty when they visited a little girl on her birthday while her father was battling the Getty Fire in southern California.

The Ventura County Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday that their firefighters were “working extra shifts” to keep communities safe and that when they were not working, several firefighters visited a little girl on her birthday while her father was working to contain the Getty Fire:

“The fire family is so amazing how we come together to support each other,” the department said in the post.

Fire officials report the Getty Fire is 27 percent contained as of Wednesday and is one out of ten different wildfires burning throughout thousands of acres of land in California.

The Getty Fire began when a falling tree branch struck power lines and ignited nearby brush, fire officials said.

“The fire was likely caused by a tree branch that broke off during the high wind conditions and subsequently landed on nearby power lines, which resulted in sparking and arcing that ignited nearby brush,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

In northern California, residents are dealing with wildfires coupled with power outages as Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), the state’s largest utility, shut off power to many areas to prevent wildfires.

PG&E expected 1.5 million customers in 30 counties to be affected by the blackouts.

More than 150,000 people still remain under evacuation orders.