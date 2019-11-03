Students with Down Syndrome Selected as Homecoming King and Queen

Two high school students in Colorado with Down syndrome were selected as homecoming king and queen Friday night.

Noah Stokes and Khrystya Gordon were selected by their classmates at Arapahoe High School’s homecoming game on Friday night, and were honored again at Saturday’s homecoming parade and dance, KDVR reported.

Noah’s mother said the student’s choice for homecoming king and queen speaks volumes about the character of the school.

“It’s just a great community. They’re warm, loving, inclusive,” she said. “It’s just an amazing community. Ever since Noah’s been in school, every year has gotten better, and this is just the cherry on top.”

Noah said it was an honor for him to be chosen.

“I was happy, I love it,” he said.

The trend of crowning people with Down syndrome as homecoming king and queen has become more commonplace among high schools.

At Dunwoody High School in Georgia, a football player with Down syndrome was crowned homecoming king in September. In 2013, two Florida high school students were also crowned homecoming king and queen.