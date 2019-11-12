Community Surprises Marine Veteran with Custom-Built Home

The town of Menifee, California, gave one Marine veteran the surprise of a lifetime by giving him a custom-built, mortgage-free home.

Community members and his new neighbors lined the streets on Monday to welcome Marine Cpl. Timothy Jeffers to his new home in Menifee, and cheered on his arrival.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words,” said Jeffers upon receiving the surprise, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Jeffers was fighting in the Anbar province during the Iraq War in 2006 when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED). The IED caused him to suffer severe injuries, including the loss of two legs below the knee, an eye, and a finger.

The Purple Heart recipient received the keys to his custom-built mortgage-free home from the nonprofit Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a charity named after the New York City firefighter who died saving others during the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center.

“There is no better day than Veterans Day than to welcome home a true American hero,” Jack Oehm, a retired New York City firefighter with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, told KABC.

“It is an awesome house. I’ve never seen one like it,” said Jeffers.