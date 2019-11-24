Community Supports Los Angeles Firefighter Battling ALS

Community members and fellow firefighters throughout southern California gathered in support of a Los Angeles firefighter recently diagnosed with ALS on Saturday to raise money for a cure for his illness.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter Eric Stevens, who received a diagnosis of ALS a month ago, is now making it his mission to spread awareness of the incurable disease— which is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, KTLA reported.

ALS is a rare, incurable neurological disease that targets the body’s nerve cells and weakens the muscles. Those diagnosed typically have only two to five years to live, not counting the time when paralysis sets in.

But Stevens and his family are not giving up hope. Stevens’ family, also dubbed “Stevens Nation,” held a fundraiser on Saturday at Seaside Lagoon in Redondo Beach to raise money for Eric’s care— estimated to be $200,000 to $300,000 per year, Spectrum 1 News reported.

The family also started a hashtag called #axeals, which caught on in the community and has helped raise awareness about his illness and funding for his treatment.

A GoFundMe page established to raise money for Stevens’ treatment raised more than $679,000 as of Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Fire Department also established a link to donate money for his cause.