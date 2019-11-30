9 People Dead, 3 Injured in South Dakota Plane Crash

Nine people have died in a plane crash in Brule County, South Dakota, Saturday afternoon, an official confirmed to a local news outlet.

Brule County State’s Attorney Theresa Maule told KELOLAND that 12 people were on the plane. The pilot and two children are among the dead. Three survivors were rushed to a Sioux Falls hospital and remain in critical condition. The aircraft took off in Chamberlain and was headed to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Maule praised first responders as “heroic.”

Further details not yet available.