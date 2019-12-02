New York City’s police are soliciting the public’s help in identifying a couple they claim had sex on a Manhattan subway platform in front of passengers, reported a local Fox News affiliate.

The NYPD released a photo of a man wanted for questioning in relation to the incident, which occurred the Sunday morning of November 22.

AM New York reported:

Several people waiting for the 4 or 5 train on the platform observed the couple engaging in what law enforcement sources described as “oral stimulation.” The two suspects fled from the location before police arrived. Cops described the male suspect as having brown eyes and weighing about 200 pounds. There was no physical description offered for the woman involved in the illicit caper.

Those with information about the lewd act may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS, visit Crime Stoppers’ website, or send a direct message via Twitter to @NYPDTips. All communications are kept confidential.

