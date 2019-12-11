A woman’s Christmas light display in Lenexa, Kansas, is rubbing neighbors the wrong way because of its graphic nature.

“Well, it looks like a penis,” Marcelo Vergara told WDAF. “A giant lit up penis.”

Questions have been surrounding the monstrous decoration sitting atop one family’s roof put together with 60 feet of lights.

“The neighborhood’s kind of like vibe’s kind of gone down ’cause everyone’s kind of uptight,” creator Shelby Gash said. “So it’s more of a, kind of, orneriness.”

When asked what the decoration is supposed to look like, Gash responded that it is “a giant glowing dick.”

Some neighbors laughed at it at first, but the novelty wore off fast.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done if I would’ve driven…I probably would have wrecked my car laughing,” Christi Vergara, Marcelo’s wife said.

“It’s a joke that wears out pretty quick,” Marcelo added.

The naughty light display lasted four days, not as long as Shelby anticipated because she decided to take the light display down after hearing about how it might affect those with young children.

“I think that it’s probably not in the Christmas spirit,” Marcelo said. “Now, we got it. Let’s move on.”