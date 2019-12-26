Dog Adopted in Time for Christmas After Spending 5 Years in Shelter

A nine-year-old pit bull mix was adopted from an animal shelter after five years, just in time to spend Christmas with his new family on Wednesday.

After spending more than five years living at the Fresno Bully Rescue in Sanger, California, Seamus was adopted by his forever family on December 21 — days before Christmas, the rescue posted on Facebook on Sunday.

“He landed literally the perfect fit. It took five-plus years but it was very worth the wait,” Bridgette Booth, the shelter director at Fresno Bully Rescue, told CNN.

Booth described Seamus’s adoption as a Christmas miracle, especially since Seamus has aged.

“As Seamus has been aging, he hasn’t been able to handle the weather as well, we were really hoping that he would be able to finally be in a warm home this winter season — and escape the heat of the summers. Sometimes we worried that he would be with us for the duration of his life, so him finding a home just in time for Christmas is a miracle in our eyes,” said Booth.

Fresno Bully Rescue is a no-kill, breed-specific shelter which houses up to 40 dogs at all times, not including the dogs it has housed in foster homes.