A parrot caused quite a stir when a neighbor called police after hearing someone screaming for help in Palm Beach County, Florida, December 29.

When deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office showed up at the home where the cries were reportedly heard, “Hilarity ensued,” according to its recent Facebook post.

Video footage showed the moment just before the officers came to the house to investigate. The homeowner was working in his driveway as his 40-year-old parrot, Rambo, squawked, “Let me out! Let me out! Ohhh! Ohhh! Ohhh!” in the background.

“What’s going on, man,” one of the four officers asked the homeowner as they approached him. The man then proceeded to open his back gate and told the deputies, “I’ll bring out the screamer to you.”

A few moments later, he emerged with the talkative bird on his hand and showed him to his new friends.

“I promptly introduced the officers to Rambo and we all had a good laugh,” Rambo’s owner wrote beneath the video posted on YouTube.

“Afterward, I also introduced Rambo to the neighbor who called in the screaming. She too had a good laugh. Sometimes Rambo yells ‘help, help, let me out’. Something I taught him when I was a kid and Rambo lived in a cage.”

Bigger parrots can live as long as humans and some may even outlive their owners, according to the Spruce Pets website.

“As a general rule, the larger the bird, the longer the expected lifespan is.”

In the video, Rambo appeared to be a Yellow-Naped Amazon Parrot, judging by his vibrantly colored feathers.

“The Yellow-Naped Amazon Parrot is the talking favorite among the genus of Amazon Parrots. Many even become accomplished singers. If you want a bird that’s a true chatterbox, the Yellow Naped Amazon may be for you,” the site concluded.