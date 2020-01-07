Spare Change Collected in Baby Bottles Makes Couple’s Adoption Dreams Come True

A Mississippi family looking to adopt a baby had their dream come true after receiving baby bottles filled with spare change donated by friends, colleagues, and strangers.

Rachel King and her husband Wesley tried for years to have a child before making a decision to adopt. They eventually decided to host a baby bottle fundraiser in March 2019 to raise enough money for the staggering cost of adoption.

According to the website American Adoptions, an average American adoption costs about $40,000 to $50,000.

They were at the hospital to welcome their nephew into the world when they received a call stating that a birth mother had chosen them.

“It was such a God thing. We were holding him and found out we were going to be parents the same day,” Rachel King told WAPT about the child, whom they named Jon Anderson King.

“During the adoption, we learned that I was pregnant,” Rachel King said. “We are expecting another baby boy due in February.” The Kings decided to plan a gender reveal party when Rachel learned she was pregnant.

She added that she would never have dreamed that she would be able to have another child.

“We were told we had 0% chance,” Rachel King said. “Then all of a sudden, it’s like once we said, yes to God and his plan for us, it’s like, ‘Now that you finally trust me, we’re going to give you double the blessing.’”

The Kings’ baby boys will be born four months apart. The couple hopes that their story inspires others to consider adoption and those expecting to become parents someday never to give up.