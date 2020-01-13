104-Year-Old WWII Veteran Collecting Valentine’s Day Cards

A 104-year-old World War II veteran is hoping you will be his valentine this year, as he is hoping to receive a lot of Valentine’s Day cards to add to his collection of memories tucked away on his bookshelf.

Maj. Bill White served as a Marine in World War II, survived the battle of Iwo Jima in the Korean War, and went on to continue a 30-year active-duty career before retiring, KTXL reported.

The keepsake White says he is most proud of is his Purple Heart from Iwo Jima.

“The fact that I even survived is something. There weren’t too many of us,” White recalled.

On March 3, 1945, White led a battalion of Marines toward the front lines while Japanese soldiers opened fire.

“When I was wounded, I didn’t have any choice in the matter. A grenade blow up about 6 inches from me,” he said.

Now, the 104-year-old spends his time eating with friends and scrapbooking, which he says is one of his favorite hobbies.

“It’s kept me busy just trying to locate or keep track of what’s happened to me, where, when,” White explained.

For Valentine’s Day, White — who is the oldest living Marine — said he wants to add to his collection of memories from people around the world.

“I’ll save every one of them like I’ve been saving little things that have come up until right now and they’ll be a personal part of my history,” he said.

Valentine’s Day cards for White can be sent to the following address:

Operation Valentine

ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (Ret)

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207