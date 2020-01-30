A New Jersey mayor is apologizing after getting so drunk at a work party that he wound up without pants in a female employee’s bed.

Mahwah Mayor John Roth owned up to his actions after “concerned employees of the township of Mahwah” signed an anonymous letter exposing the mayor, the New York Post reported.

In their letter to Roth, the “concerned employees” demanded that Roth “apologize by email to the entire staff and gather all the employees together to make a public apology,” adding that if neither happens, they would file a hostile workplace environment suit against Roth and the township of Mahwah.

The 71-year-old mayor admitted to NorthJersey.com that he had “too much to drink” at the work party hosted by a town employee and attended by two dozen town employees on January 10.

“I did go upstairs to bed,” Roth told NorthJersey.com from his office in Mahwah Town Hall. When asked if he took off his pants before getting into the female employee’s bed, he said, “Yes, that’s true.”

Partygoers eventually woke up Roth in time for his wife, Andrea, to take him home.

It is unclear if Roth will be disciplined for his drunken escapades. David May, the township attorney and council president, refused to comment.

The unidentified employee also declined to comment about the situation.