Louisiana Veteran Helps Find Home for 83-Year-Old Korean War Veteran

A Monroe, Louisiana, Army veteran made it his mission to help a fellow veteran who had been homeless for years — and succeeded.

Army veteran Drew Baker first met fellow 83-year-old Korean War veteran Arthur Calhoun when Calhoun was seeking a warm shelter inside a restaurant, KNOE reported.

“It was quite a shivering cold day that evening,” Baker says. “He had came in trying to seek some shelter. It was warm. There were a couple individuals offering to give him a ride home, but Mr. Calhoun explained he didn’t have a home. He was living on the street.”

When Baker ran into the 83-year-old veteran a second time, Baker knew he had to help him get off the streets.

Baker gave Calhoun food, opened his home for a few days, and got Calhoun medical treatment for some injuries.

“I put Mr. Calhoun in a hotel for a couple of nights until the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Home could take him in and get everything processed,” Baker said.

Calhoun says through the ups and downs in his life, he still considers his life to be pretty good. But he says it will get a lot better now that he knows that he has a place to sleep at night.

“This guy has saved my neck a time or two,” Calhoun says. “He don’t look much like a hero, but he’s a pretty good friend.”

Baker says he will continue helping those in need and is challenging others to also give back.

“Take the step forward to help give back to the ones who are willing to sacrifice it all and lay their lives down on the line so we can have our freedom today,” Baker says. “No veteran needs to be on the street. No one needs to be on the street regardless, especially our vets.”

