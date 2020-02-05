Unnamed Gas Station Employee Allegedly Steals $17,000 During First Shift

A Connecticut gas station worker allegedly walked off his first shift with thousands of dollars in hand, but his employer does not even know his name.

“Careful who you hire!!” the Hamden Police Department posted to their official Facebook page on Tuesday. They are asking for the public’s help on an especially strange theft. In “late January,” authorities responded to a call at the local “Go On Gas.” A newly-hired night shift employee had allegedly walked out of his first shift with a massive haul.

The owner was only alerted to it, however, when he used an app to remotely check security camera footage and saw that no one was at the register. The unnamed culprit allegedly stole lottery tickets, 89 boxes of cigarettes, and an unspecified amount of cash. All told, the missing items’ total value is over $17,000.

But the new employee allegedly took one additional item, and that pesky detail has turned a relatively straightforward case into a mystery: his employee file. Even that would not have meant much — except that his boss does not even know his name.

The Hamden police included a picture of the unidentified man in their post, asking for anyone with information to contact Officer Jay Bunnell.