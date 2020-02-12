7-Year-Old Girl Raises More Than $3,300 for Police Dog

A seven-year-old girl from Pennsylvania raised more than $3,300 for a police dog by holding a fundraiser featuring live music and raffles on Saturday.

“It was amazing,” her mom, Jamie Bastine, told Trib Live. “It was honestly one of the best nights that Kaley had. We’re getting so many new people.”

Bastine said police officers from all over the surrounding area showed up in support on Saturday night.

“It was busy from beginning to end,” Bastine said. “There were no parking spots at all.”

The money from the fundraiser will go towards New Kensington Police Officer Joe Martino and his K9, Deuce. The Officer Brian Shaw Foundation donated the dog to the police department. Shaw, the officer whom the foundation was named after, was killed in 2017 while on duty.

This is not the first time Kaley has raised money for local police departments and their K9 companions. In late September of last year, Kaley raised nearly $3,000 for Deuce by setting up a cupcake stand at Bird Dogs.

Her mother said that before that, she raised nearly $20,000 for the Harrison Police Department through lemonade and cookie stands before she turned her fundraising efforts to the New Kensington Police Department.