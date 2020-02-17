Adult Film Shot Inside Public Library During Business Hours Provokes Outrage

An adult film shot during business hours at a public library in Santa Monica, California, is provoking outrage among neighbors who say the content of the film is inappropriate for public display — especially in front of children.

“God forbid, a child walked in the library and walked right in on the middle of it. That’s my biggest concern,” neighbor Janet McLaughlin told KCAL. “Children don’t need to be exposed to this. If you want to do porn, stick to the hotels.”

The video is more than ten minutes long and was filmed on Santa Monica’s city streets and the Santa Monica Public Library-Ocean Branch.

According to the controversial video, a woman exposes herself on the streets — including once in front of an elementary school — and carries out multiple sex acts inside the library.

McLaughlin was so disgusted upon finding out about the movie’s existence that she went on social media to make city leaders aware of the issue.

But McLaughlin says leaders are aware.

“They say that it is a misdemeanor and unless they witness it themselves, there is nothing they can do about it,” she said.

The man’s face in the video is obscured and is never shown. The female in the clip is also unidentified. The video was reportedly uploaded to a site called Pornhub, which pays by the click.

“We have to have laws to stop them from doing things that puts children in harm’s way,” said McLaughlin.