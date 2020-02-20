Philadelphia Woman Adopts Four Children from Same Family

A group of siblings is now together again after a Philadelphia foster mom to the children is officially their adopted mother.

Their mother, Bobbie Floyd, adopted four of the siblings on Wednesday and plans to adopt the other two, bringing the total to six siblings.

“We all, we’re all together now,” ten-year-old Serenity Floyd, told WPVI, looking at a couch with three of her biological siblings.

Floyd started out as a foster mother to two children, in addition to having two biological children of her own. She said she thought about having more kids until her husband passed away on October 19, 2014.

Two years to the day after he passed away, Floyd made it her mission to become a foster mother.

“October 19, 2016, I decided to become a foster mother and I got children that day,” she said.

She says she has considered the kids her own for years, but the judge made it official by giving the kids the same last name as her.

“I realized they were going to separate them and my whole thing was keeping the kids together because I know how hard it was to keep siblings together. Never realizing that there were six,” Floyd told FOX 19. “I kept them all together.”