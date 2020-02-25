California Lawmaker: ‘F*** Donald Trump, We Don’t Need Anti-Worker Trump Supporters’

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego speaks during the Assembly session Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif.
A California lawmaker took the opportunity to yell the phrase “F*** Donald Trump” at a pro-Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) rally, taunting a dozen protesters who showed up to demonstrate at the event.

The protesters came to demonstrate against Warren-backer and California Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) for sponsoring AB5, a labor law which, if enacted, would affect the freelancer economy in California.

Someone in the room yelled “F*** Donald Trump.” Gonzalez repeated the phrase, “F*** Donald Trump” back into her microphone.

Gonzalez regained support from her backers while the protesters repeatedly shouted “Repeal AB5!” The lawmaker’s supporters, in return, responded with boos.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Gonzalez “taunted” the dozens of protesters, saying “we don’t need anti-worker Trump supporters here.”

A social media video of the event showed that protesters responded with phrases such as “we need a job” and “this is not Trump,”

Gonzalez has faced backlash for authoring AB5, a labor law which establishes a three-point test for those seeking freelance employment jobs.

In order for a company to accept freelance workers, employers have to prove that the workers are semi-autonomous and are not considered what the company would consider a full-time employee.

