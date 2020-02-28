WATCH: Amtrak Train Collides with 18-Wheeler at Railroad Crossing

An Amtrak passenger train crashed into an 18-wheeler sitting at a railroad crossing in Cibolo, Texas, on Tuesday morning.

“The 18-wheeler was hit at around 7 a.m. after getting stuck on the railroad tracks at FM78 and Country Lane, according to police. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not in the truck at the time of the crash,” MySanAntonio.com reported.

Video footage of the tense moment shows the train come barreling through and crashing into the black 18-wheeler. As the truck spun around, a man wearing a bright yellow safety vest was seen running away as it moved toward him.

Moments later, he approached the tracks to survey the damage left behind by the passenger train.

“No one was hurt, but the Cibolo Police Department said cleanup would take some time. Drivers were urged to avoid the area,” reported Fox San Antonio.

Following the crash, the department tweeted photos of the truck and its severed trailer as it lay on the opposite side of the tracks.

This morning an 18 wheeler high centered on the railroad tracks at FM78 / Country Lane and was struck by a train. Please avoid the area if possible as cleanup will take some time. No injuries reported at this time. #cibolotraffic pic.twitter.com/cBZMGpndDj — Cibolo Police Dept (@CiboloPD) February 25, 2020

Later on Twitter, the Cibolo PD told drivers to exercise caution when they come upon train tracks.

“We urge all truck drivers to be aware of their route and use caution when attempting to go over railroad crossings. We are working with @UnionPacific and @TxDOTSanAntonio to install proper signage on the roadway owned by these entities,” the post read.

Chris Schlein, who captured the video on his cellphone as he was going to work that morning, said the train “spun that trailer 180 around.”

“Because of the type of trailer he had, it had low clearance on it,” he explained, adding, “It got hung up on the train tracks because they came up to a steep point.”

In a statement following the incident, Amtrak said, “The safety of our customers, employees and public is our top priority.”

“It sucks the truck got hit,” Schlein commented, adding, “But train versus truck, train always wins.”