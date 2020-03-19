A 34-year-old man who died Thursday from the Chinese coronavirus recently visited both Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, according to TMZ.

Jeffrey Ghazarian passed away at a Pasadena hospital, where he was hooked up to a ventilator over last five days, his family said.

Ghazarian reportedly traveled from Los Angeles to Orlando on March 2 for a business trip and opted to spend a couple of days visiting the high-traffic theme parks with his friends. On March 8, Ghazarian began coughing up blood. He flew back to Los Angeles the next day, where he checked himself into a hospital with a high-fever. A chest x-ray revealed Ghazarian had pneumonia and he was administered a coronavirus test.

TMZ reports the man was hooked up to a ventilator as part of his treatment:

We’re told the results came back positive on March 13, and Jeff was provided a portable oxygen meter to keep an eye on his levels… which took a turn for the worse that afternoon. On March 14 he was taken by ambulance to the hospital and quickly transferred to the ICU when it was discovered his lungs were 60-70 percent blocked with pneumonia. Doctors decided the best path forward was to sedate and intubate, hoping a ventilator would help his lungs heal.

A delay in obtaining anti-viral medication caused his condition to worsen until he succumbed to his illness Thursday morning.

Ghazarian appeared to be a high-risk patient, as he had a history of asthma and had testicular cancer surgery in 2016. “He suffered a lot and put up a good fight. We will miss our Jeff everyday but we are thankful for all the fun happy memories of the times we had together,” his sister wrote on his Facebook wall. As of Thursday, 13,060 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S. and 175 have died, according to data via John Hopkins University.