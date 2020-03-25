Mississippi Police Officers Help Senior Citizens Grocery Shop

The Oxford, Mississippi, Police Department is helping its senior citizens in any way they can — even if it is with a little bit of help with grocery shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officers have been on location at grocery stores throughout Oxford, participating in a program to assist residents 55 and older with their groceries.

The officers, armed with gloves and masks, have been helping the elderly bring groceries to their cars and handing out supplies to “make seniors feel safe while shopping,” the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger reported.

The police officers have been deployed right outside stores that have implemented “senior hours” so those who are above a certain age or have immunocompromised systems have a chance to get their groceries before the general public.

At a local Kroger, one police officer has been assisting with loading groceries while another handed out gloves to shoppers.

An officer involved with the assistance on Monday estimates that he handed out about 200 to 250 gloves in the hour he spent outside Kroger.

Two officers stood outside their police squad car Tuesday morning at Larson’s Cash Saver, offering help to anyone who needed it. They not only helped with groceries and hand sanitizer requests, but they also traded laughs and the occasional elbow bump.

Brent Larson, the owner of Larson’s Cash Saver, thanked the Oxford Police Department on Facebook.

“Thank you Oxford MS police department for your dedication and service to our community,” Larson’s post said. “From all your hometown businesses and leaders, we appreciate you.”

As a city, Oxford has followed the lead of many states in shutting down all non-essential businesses as a result of the coronavirus. Some of the exceptions to the rule include grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies, doctor’s offices, banks, government service offices, and cemeteries.