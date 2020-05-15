6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Nevada

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck a remote area in Western Nevada early Friday, reports theUnited States Geological Surve (USGS).

The agency said agency the earthquake hit roughly 35 miles outside Tonopah, east of the Sierra Nevada range, just after 4:00 a.m. local time. Six aftershocks were recorded, including two with 5.4- magnitudes.

The tremors were felt in California’s Central Valley and Salt Lake City, Utah.

