Investment management company Franklin Templeton on Tuesday fired Amy Cooper, the woman who went viral for calling the police during a dispute with an “African-American man” she said was “threatening” her in Central Park.

“Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately. We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton,” the financial firm said in a statement shared to social media.

Earlier Tuesday, Franklin Templeton announced it had placed Amy Cooper on leave after her confrontation with Christian Cooper made the rounds on social media. According to Christian Cooper, he told Amy Cooper that “if you’re going to do what you want, I’m going to do what I want, but you’re not going to like it,” before calling the pet to come to him.

Christian’s sister, Melody, shared a video of the incident to Twitter.

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

During one part of the video, Amy Cooper is seeing telling a 911 operator: “There is an African American man. He is recording me and threatening my dog.”

In an interview with CNN, Amy apologized for her actions and said her angry response to Christian was not driven by racism.

“I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man, his family,” she told the news outlet. “It was unacceptable, and I humbly and fully apologize to everyone who’s seen that video, everyone that’s been offended… everyone who thinks of me in a lower light, and I understand why they do.”

Cooper has reportedly returned her adopted dog to an animal shelter. Many online critics accused her of animal cruelty, as she is seen dragging the dog by a neck harness.

“As of this evening, the owner has voluntarily surrendered the dog in question to our rescue while this matter is being addressed,” Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue said in a statement. “The dog is now in our rescue’s care and he is safe and in good health.”