Graphic video captured Monday of a nude man being pummeled after charging at pedestrians in New York City was confirmed by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) as genuine, the New York Post reported Thursday.

The viral video shows a naked man wearing only white socks running across the Bronx’s East Fordham Road to lunge at a man.

The two men can be seen punching each other on a Fordham Heights sidewalk while shocked bystanders shout, “No, no, no, no!”

Three men are then seen punching and kicking the man after falling to the ground. At one point in the clip, one man body-checked the naked man into a grey car driving down East Fordham Road.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 3:30 p.m.

In a statement to the Post, an NYPD press representative confirmed that the footage was filmed Monday.

“Police received a 911 call for an emotionally disturbed person and transported the man to St. Barnabas Hospital for evaluation,” notes the newspaper.

As of Thursday, the video has accumulated over 64,000 views on Twitter.