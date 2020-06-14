Workers Find Artifacts While Removing Jefferson Davis Statue in Kentucky

Workers removing a statue of Confederate Civil War leader Jefferson Davis found two surprises hidden inside its base.

The workers were taking the statue down from the Kentucky state capitol in Frankfort on Saturday when they discovered two unexpected artifacts inside its base — a bottle of Glenmore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and a newspaper from October 30, 1936, the day the statue was put in place, the Associated Press reported.

The statue was placed in the capitol more than 80 years ago.

WLKY reported that the bottle might have held a piece of paper inside, but other reports have said the bottle was empty.

Kentucky’s Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted unanimously in an 11-1 vote on Friday to remove the Davis statue from the capitol.

Davis, a one-time president of the Confederate States of America, also served as a U.S. Senator who died in 1889. He was later indicted for treason, but never tried.

The Davis statue will be moved into storage and is expected to be relocated to a state park near his Fairview, Kentucky, birthplace, WDRB reported.