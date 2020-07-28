Savannah Fire Department Rescues Kitten from Raging House Fire

The Savannah, Georgia, Fire Department rescued a kitten from a raging house fire Tuesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to a residence on the 2100 block of Brentwood Drive at 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, WJCL reported.

One resident who escaped the fire sustained burns from the blaze and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

But the resident’s kitten was still inside the home. Although bullets were exploding inside the fire, they were able to rescue the kitten.

Fire officials told WSAV that a large collection of personal items throughout the home added fuel to the fire.

The resident of the home has been displaced, and power to the home has been cut off.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

These firefighters are not the only ones to rescue animals in distress as well as their human counterparts.

Last week, a group of Washington, DC, firefighters rescued six dogs trapped in a burning home.