Police: Three Stranded Boaters in Long Island Sound Rescued

Three men in a blow-up boat, stranded in the Long Island Sound in New York, were rescued by the police and are back on dry land.

Newsday reported that the men were rescued by Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers about one-and-a-half miles northwest of Sunken Meadow State Park, in the Long Island Sound, around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police told News 12 Long Island that the crew had been rowing against the wind and ocean currents for hours, but kept getting swept further away from shore.

The men also had no cellphones onboard and no way to signal for help.

Luckily, the Marine Bureau officers spotted them fishing from an eight-foot inflatable boat during routine patrols and brought them safely back to shore.

The identities of those rescued were not released, and no one suffered any injuries during the incident.

“The raft was in jeopardy of being swamped by waves,” police said.

Fishermen get stranded in the Long Island Sound quite frequently, and police have been there to make quite a few heroic rescues recently.

In July, three stranded boaters and a kayaker were rescued in two separate incidents from the Long Island Sound by Stamford, Connecticut, firefighters, the Daily Voice reported.

And in June 2019, Riverhead Police rescued three fishermen lost in dense fog on the Long Island Sound.