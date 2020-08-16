Baker Donates Birthday Cakes to Families Who Cannot Afford Them

A Phoenix, Arizona, bakery is giving away birthday cakes to families who cannot afford them, especially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I love to bake. I love to give back,” said Britta Moberg of TSP Baking.

Moberg, who owns the bakery out of Phoenix, was inspired to give back to her community when she noticed another baker in California baking one cake each week and giving it away to a needy family that might have to go without a cake due to financial issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, KSAZ reported.

“[It] was actually born out of … an L.A. bakery called Betta with Butta. My friend Chris Tucker had the original idea and I reached out to partner with him because I thought it was amazing,” Moberg explained.

The only thing Moberg asks is that the family in need provide a short description of why they want the cake.

“What’s … been great about it is reading about the people who are nominating them, the folks in their lives; their friends, their neighbors, their family members who see that struggle they’re going through,” Moberg said. “I’d love to surprise them with a beautiful birthday cake.”

The baker draws a name at random every week and bakes that cake for the deserving family.

Moberg said there is no end date set to her cake giveaways, adding that she will continue to bake the cakes as long as there is a need.

Those interested in nominating someone for a free cake should email TSPbakingphx@gmail.com or visit Moberg’s Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/tspblog/.