A man has been arrested for suspected murder after purposely ramming his vehicle into a Ventura County sheriff’s patrol SUV on Wednesday morning, causing it to overturn, according to law enforcement.

CBS Los Angeles reports:

According to Ventura County sheriff’s officials, a patrol sergeant was driving at about 2 a.m. on Los Angeles Avenue, which turns into the 118 Freeway, when he was rammed from behind. Authorities say the sergeant increased his speed and changed lanes because he thought the driver possibly fell asleep at the wheel or was driving under the influence. The driver rammed the patrol vehicle a second time, forcing the sergeant’s SUV to spin out of control and overturn, sheriff’s officials said.

Ventura County sheriff’s officials said the crash caused the law enforcement officer to get pinned underneath his vehicle. The officer has been on the force for 37 years and has yet to be identified.

A deputy later tracked down the suspect –29-year-old Frankie Avalos — and arrested him in Santa Paula on suspicion of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Ventura Co. Sheriff’s Twitter account shared a photo of the overturned SUV, writing: “UNPROVOKED ATTACK: A suspect twice used his vehicle to ram into our HQ patrol Sgt’s cruiser early this morning in Saticoy, causing the Sgt’s unit to overturn. Sgt. has minor injuries, and suspect in custody.”