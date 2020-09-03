Woman Allegedly Observed Performing Sex Act in NYC Street

A shocking tweet has been circulating the Internet showing a woman allegedly crouched down while performing a sex act on a man in the middle of a New York City street.

The graphic photo, which has been shared on Twitter by the account Save the Upper West Side, showed the woman crouching down as if she was about to urinate while allegedly performing oral sex on a shirtless man near W 79 Street and Broadway on Sunday at 9 p.m.

Warning: Graphic

Crime has soared in New York City’s Upper East Side since city Democrats, including Mayor Bill de Blasio, continued their efforts to defund the police.

In mid-March, corrections officials released 2,500 city jail inmates due to the pandemic. Seventy-five percent of the inmate population released were convicted felons, the New York Daily News reported.

According to the outlet, shootings are up 63 percent this year, and homicides are up by 27 percent.

Due to the surge in crime in urban areas, many city dwellers have fled to the suburbs.

The trend has left empty apartments for rent in Manhattan, triggering a surplus in inventory and a slump in rental prices.