The founder of Jelly Belly jelly beans, David Klein, says he is getting together a series of “treasure hunts” for golden tickets across the country, giving away cash prizes and a grand prize of a ticket to one of his candy factories as Klein prepares for retirement.

Klein and his partner have been going across the U.S. and hiding “gold style tickets in the form of necklaces in places they come across with an interesting story,” according to a news release.

But if you are looking to participate, there is a catch. Those who want in on the treasure hunt must pay an entry fee of $49.98 and have an active Facebook account, according to The Gold Ticket website.

The entry fee will enable participants to receive a riddle to the clue in their states. Each treasure hunt in each state is also limited to 1,000 participants.

The first clue will be unveiled in Georgia on September 30, with more clues being revealed in the other states over the coming months.

On TheGoldTicket.com, participants can enter for their state and see what date the riddle will be released. The clue will assist in leading you to the gold ticket, and if you happen to come across one, you have to submit its corresponding code to TrickyTreasures@gmail.com.

According to the game’s website, once that code is verified, winners will receive $5,000, but all participants will be eligible to search for the ultimate grand prize — a key to a candy factory.

Whoever wins this full Willy Wonka of a prize will get the key to one of David Klein’s candy factories and a fully-funded trip and education to a candy-making university.

But even if participants do not win anything, they will not be left empty-handed. Everyone who signs up for the treasure hunt gets a 40-piece CBD 10mg Jelly Bean pack at no extra cost.

Those interested in finding out more can read all of the gold ticket’s terms and conditions on the giveaway’s website.