VIDEO: WWII Veteran Receives Bronze Star Medal at California Capitol

A 94-year-old World War II veteran received the Bronze Star Medal for his service in the Army at the California state capitol on Sunday.

Robert Fong served as an Army private artillery mechanic during World War II and fought in the Battle of Luzon in the Philippines, KCRA reported.

Fong received the Bronze Star Medal, the fourth-highest individual military award in the U.S, for his combat role.

He has also received five other awards for his time in the Army.

Dozens of friends, fellow soldiers, and family gathered Sunday morning on the west capitol steps to see Fong receive his medal, CBS Sacramento reported.

“This Bronze Star, it really means, it indicates the loyalty that Robert gave to our country,” the Army representative who gave Fong the medal said, according to a video of the occasion. “The bravery, the truism that he had in his heart to serve, and then the devotion to family to come home, and then set the course for many others to serve.”