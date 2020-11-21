Idaho Nurse Surprised with Car from Secret Santa Outside Hospital

A Secret Santa surprised an East Idaho nurse with a car outside the hospital she works at on Thursday.

Kristie Wood has worked at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in the Women and Infants unit as a nurse since 1997, East Idaho News reported.

She is supporting four children through college, including one who recently graduated as a registered nurse, following in her mother’s footsteps.

But Wood had two vehicles that were constantly breaking down — a 1992 Buick and a 2000 Mercury. Wood left for work 40 minutes early each day to make sure her car will make it to work without breaking down.

Wood “only had to walk to work once this summer” and considered that a positive thing.

“I make people sign waivers before they get in my cars,” she said jokingly to Nate Eaton, the news director of East Idaho News.

Wood was recently asked why she had not purchased a more reliable car, to which she responded that she and her family wanted to put others’ needs first before their own.

That is when Secret Santa, the one that has been making the rounds all over East Idaho, decided to step in.

When Eaton showed up to give her the Hyundai on behalf of Secret Santa, she could not believe what she just saw.

“My husband is absolutely going to die when I tell him,” Wood said.

Wood is not the only one to be surprised by Secret Santa in East Idaho this season. Secret Santa most recently surprised a single mother with a $20,000 check while she was at work.