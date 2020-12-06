Anonymous Donor Gifts $1,600 to Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

An anonymous donor dropped $1,600 into a Salvation Army’s Red Kettle in the Twin Cities, Minnesota, area on Thursday.

The Star Tribune reported that this is the tenth year in a row that this mysterious donor has contributed to the Twin Cities Red Kettle Campaign.

The donor gave more than $12,000 in 2019, giving a total of more than $139,700 to the charity since 2011, according to the Salvation Army.

“We may never know the identity of St. Grand, but we want him or her to know how grateful we are, as these gifts will directly help those impacted by the COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] pandemic,” said Dan Jennings, commander of the Northern Division, which includes Minnesota and North Dakota.

The Salvation Army said the donor always hands out fresh $100 bills when donating to the Red Kettles.

The boost in generosity comes at a time when the Salvation Army is worried that donations will plunge due to fewer people out shopping during the pandemic, therefore lessening the chance someone will drop money into a Red Kettle outside a retail center.

The organization is encouraging more online giving this year to make up the difference, with a goal of raising $10 million by December 31.

At least $3 million of those dollars usually come from Red Kettles.

