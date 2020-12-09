WATCH: Boxer Dog Helps His Blind Companion Down the Stairs

A boxer dog named Dexter is going viral for leading his blind canine companion, Ginger, safely down a flight of stairs, according to a video.

The video showed Dexter using his body and the wall to safely guide Ginger down the stairs without falling. He patiently stopped on each step, waiting for Ginger to catch up before moving on to the next step.

The kind dog looked back repeatedly to reassure his companion, and both dogs began to wag their tails once they reached the bottom of the stairwell.

The video was initially shared on TikTok to the song “Just the Two of Us” by Grover Washington Jr., where it has been viewed at least four million times.

Dexter’s TikTok account has more than 19,000 followers and has been liked more than 1.1 million times.