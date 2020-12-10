Veteran Receives Surprise 99th Birthday Celebration: ‘He’s Superman’

A World War II, Purple Heart veteran from Westchester County, New York, who survived the coronavirus, received a special surprise for his 99th birthday on Tuesday.

Joey Casaburi, otherwise known as “Uncle Joey,” survived World War II, the Korean War, and a battle with the coronavirus that went on for three months, News 12 Westchester reported.

“He’s a fighter; he’s been a fighter forever. If you wanted to meet Superman, he’s Superman,” said Andrew Lawrence, Casaburi’s nephew.

Casaburi may be a decorated military veteran, but he has felt quite lonely this year behind the walls of his nursing home during the pandemic.

So the village of Hastings decided to give him a surprise for his 99th birthday.

The Hastings Fire Department, Police Department, and the military all showed up to wish him well.