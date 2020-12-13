A family in Chubbuck, Idaho, was shocked when a secret Santa surprised them with two much needed Christmas gifts.

The anonymous donor has been handing out over $500,000 in presents to community members in need with the help of a local news crew, according to EastIdahoNews.com.

“Nathan is known for always maintaining a positive attitude when faced with adversity. His wife, Jennifer, was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. They are the parents of three children — one of which is severely developmentally disabled and requires 24-hour care,” the outlet said.

The couple has always been frugal and avoided getting into too much debt. However, “He [Nathan] has been out of work for about a month due to medical issues and their savings account was hacked.”

Despite the hardships, they still look for ways to help neighbors in need.

When reporter Nate Eaton showed up at their house recently on behalf of the secret Santa, they could hardly believe what he brought with him.

“Merry Christmas! So that’s for you guys after a rough year from what we understand,” Eaton said after Jennifer opened a box containing a check for $11,000.

“The roughest,” she replied through tears, adding, “Who told on us?”

“I can’t tell you, but I can tell you that we have one more thing for you, too,” Eaton said before handing her a second gift box with a car key inside it.

“That’s yours, it’s been paid for… everything,” he explained, pointing to a Chevy Equinox parked in front of their home.

After they walked over to see the car, the couple expressed their sincere gratitude for the gifts and Jennifer had a special message for the secret Santa.

“Thank you from the very bottomest [sic] of our hearts. Whoever you are, you know it’s been rough,” she said.

Following the surprise, Eaton wrote in a Facebook post, “I’ll be honest — when she opened the second gift, I thought she was going to pass out! Such a wonderful family.”