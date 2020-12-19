VIDEO: Two Women Get into Scuffle at Walmart over PS5

Two women got into a scuffle over a PS5 game console at a North Carolina Walmart this week, leaving both brawlers bruised and empty-handed.

A video of their brawl has since gone viral on Twitter:

Both women pummeled each other over the hot-ticket item at a Charlotte, North Carolina, Walmart on December 13, TMZ reported.

According to the video, a woman with long braids could be seen shouting at a woman dressed in a black hoodie, saying, “What the f**k are you gonna do?”

A woman in a red mask and a man on a motorized scooter tried to intervene, but the braided woman continued to shout, the video showed.

The two then exchanged punches in Walmart’s electronic section, the brawl ending with the woman in braids on the ground.

Police responded to the scene, but both women left the store before they arrived — neither with a PS5 in their possession, the New York Post reported.