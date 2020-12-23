VIDEO: ‘Cookie Ninjas’ Leave Holiday Treats on Neighbor’s Porch

Two kids in California who call themselves the “cookie ninjas” are secretly leaving holiday treats on their neighbors’ porches to spread holiday cheer during the pandemic, according to surveillance video from one of their neighbors.

The brother and sister duo, Imriel Ely and Damon Ely, know they cannot see their friends in person due to the pandemic, so they are dropping off desserts such as fudge and cookies made by their mother.

“We figured this way we can still show our friends that we love them and care about them without sharing our germs,” momma ninja Justine Ely told KOVR.

The brother-sister duo dresses in sunglasses and hats so as not to draw attention to themselves.

One gets out of the car and rings the doorbell to the house while placing the cookies at the doorstep, and then they sprint back to the car as quickly as possible.

Despite their attempts at staying secret, they were caught red-handed, leaving treats for their friend Lucas.

But the neighbors are not complaining about the sweet treats.

“I absolutely loved it, and I know they love doing it,” Sarah Uhrich, their neighbor, told KOVR.

CBS 13 Sacramento reached out to the Lincoln Police Department to ask about the cookie ninjas.

“We are aware of the situation and think it’s quite fitting and thoughtful considering the year we’ve had and the holiday season we’re in,” the police department told the news station.

The ninjas say they want to make a few more rounds before Christmas, but that depends on their mother, who does the baking.