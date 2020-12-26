VIDEO: Gingerbread Monolith Appears in San Francisco on Christmas Day

A gingerbread monolith resembling the metal ones previously seen around the world appeared in San Francisco’s Corona Heights Park on Christmas Day.

“Instead of the shiny metal material, the mysterious object appears to be made of gingerbread. The monolith even has icing and gumdrops,” ABC 7 reported. However, it is unclear who placed it there or how long it will remain.

Following the discovery, photographer Karl Mondon shared photos of the mysterious cookie tower and one of his Twitter followers called it a “Christmas miracle”:

Merry Christmas from San Francisco where a gingerbread monolith appeared overnight at Corona Heights Park. pic.twitter.com/XtQCHrNtuI — Karl Mondon (@karlmondon) December 25, 2020

“At least the aliens are festive I guess,” another person commented.