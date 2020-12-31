Lexington Police Clear Scene After Investigating RV Parked Downtown

Police in Lexington, Kentucky, have cleared the scene after an officer noticed an RV in a downtown parking lot on Thursday night.

“Given the circumstances, an explosives detection canine was brought in, and it ‘alerted’ to the vehicle,” the department wrote in a tweet about the RV at 10:25 p.m.:

The downtown area was evacuated and the police department’s Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the scene. Officers made contact with the driver of the RV and no explosives were located. The scene was cleared around 10:15 pm. — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) January 1, 2021

“The downtown area was evacuated and the police department’s Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the scene. Officers made contact with the driver of the RV and no explosives were located. The scene was cleared around 10:15 pm.,” the agency said in a subsequent post.

Prior to the all-clear, WKYT’s Robert Thomas shared a photo of what appeared to be bomb robots near the RV:

Here are bomb robots from @lexkypolice outside a RV that prompted evacuation of parts of downtown Lexington on #NewYearsEve. Latest info > https://t.co/emEQPBgzpT pic.twitter.com/daxz8FIray — Robert Thomas WKYT (@RobertWKYT) January 1, 2021

Police officers initially asked citizens to avoid the downtown area of Short and Market Street to investigate the situation, according to WKYT.

“The Kentucky Traffic Management Center says Main St. appears to be shutdown between MLK and Broadway, and all intersecting streets are also shutdown. Limestone is shutdown between Vine and Church St.,” the outlet reported.

🚨 SAFETY ALERT 🚨 ‪8:45pm – AVOID DOWNTOWN ‬‪Traffic is shut down and the area of Vine to Third Street and Broadway… Posted by Lexington Police Department on Thursday, December 31, 2020

Officers evacuated bars, restaurants, and other buildings, the WKYT article said.

Surveillance footage showed law enforcement officers working to move people out of the area: