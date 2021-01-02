WATCH: Base Jumpers Leap from Downtown Nashville Hotel’s Rooftop

A resident of downtown Nashville captured video footage Friday of two base jumpers leaping from the top of the Grand Hyatt hotel.

“The woman who sent us the video tells us she was sitting at the rooftop bar around 6 p.m. last night when two men wearing parachutes came walking through,” WSMV reported.

On what appeared to be her Twitter profile, Amanda Bagley posted the video showing two individuals approach the edge of the balcony and step up onto its railing.

Moments later, the one wearing a grey jacket jumps into the air and the other wearing a white jacket soon follows:

BASE JUMPERS AT THE GRAND HYATT NASHVILLE #nashvillenews pic.twitter.com/PJf6qfxStx — Amanda Bagley #SaaS #XR (@AmandaReality) January 2, 2021

“Guys! Oh my God. They’re gone!” a person behind the camera exclaims after approaching the balcony’s edge.

The camera then shows both jumpers gliding with their parachutes over the street below and a nearby parking lot.

Base jumping, or BASE jumping, is an acronym for the types of objects individuals jump from, such as buildings, antennas, spans (bridges), and earth, according to howstuffworks.com.

“BASE jumping actually began on a massive rock outcropping in Yosemite National Park known as El Capitan,” the website reads, adding that jumpers only have a few seconds to deploy their parachutes.

“BASE jumping is so incredibly risky that it’s actually illegal in many places,” the site continues.

When her Twitter followers asked if she knew the jumpers’ identities, Bagley said she did not know who they were but believed they were staying at the hotel.

“It’s my first time going out since the bombing so I’m just more vigilant than normal, noticed the helmet with the go pro, the harness, then the parachute and started filming,” she wrote. An officer at the hotel reportedly told her later that one of the jumpers had been arrested, according to WSMV.