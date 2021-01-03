VIDEO: Father, Police Officer Save 8-Year-Old Who Fell Through Ice

A heart-stopping video showed the moment a father of an eight-year-old boy and a police officer saved the boy after he fell through the ice in Wisconsin.

The Eau Claire Police Department said the boy was with friends when he fell into an icy river.

The Kansas City Star reported that four boys were playing by the river when the eight-year-old ventured out onto the frozen river to pick up a can that littered the area. The ice broke beneath the child, sending him into the freezing waters.

A bystander called 911 while the eight-year-old’s friends called his father, KMSP reported.

The officer and the boy’s father quickly responded to the scene and together, formed a human chain to pull the boy out of the water, according to the video.

Father and ECPD Officer save 8-year-old who fell into icy river. pic.twitter.com/M4oyyD2lsv — Eau Claire Police (@EauClairePD) December 29, 2020

The eight-year-old’s father then fell through the ice, but the officer had a tight grip on him.

The bystander was also holding onto the officer from land. More officers called in for backup then arrived on the scene to pull the entire group out of the water.