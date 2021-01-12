Veteran Gets Mortgage-Free Home from Operation Finally Home

A Florida veteran received a mortgage-free home from the nonprofit organization Operation Finally Home to recognize his eight years of service.

U.S. Marine Sergeant Bradley Thomas got his free home as a thank you for his service by Operation Finally Home in partnership with Lennar Homes, WTLV reported.

Thomas struggled to cope with his physical and mental injuries after being hit with a roadside bomb in 2011.

Only on #GMJ: Sgt. Bradley Thomas is a @USMC. He was injured by a roadside bomb 4 years into his service. He persevered 4 more years until his injuries forced him to medically retire. It wasn't easy returning home in 2015. 6 years later, he's finally coming home… pic.twitter.com/KhLZELaVS5 — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) January 12, 2021

Now that he has a home, he has a somewhere he can call a safe place for himself and his family.

Thomas was inspired to join the Marines by his father in 2007.

“I always loved the action behind my dad,” Thomas said. “He was always a man of action … I saw what it did for him and I said I want to be a part of that.”

Thomas intended to make it his career, but his career was cut short four years in after being hit by a roadside bomb.

He said that moment changed his life, since he could not do what he used to do.

He struggled with his physical injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a divorce, and financial issues after coming home from his service.

Thomas eventually got a job helping other veterans. He currently works at Wounded Warrior Project, got remarried, began working at Wounded Warrior Project, and started saving money to buy a home for his family, thinking it would be years before he would be able to get a house.

But in November 2020, Operation Finally Home told Thomas that he and his family would receive a custom-built home in Fernandina Beach, Florida, in early 2021.

Thomas called the gift life changing, adding that it would give him more time and money to give back to the community, other veterans, and his nonprofit that helps veterans.

When he finally got to see his home, Thomas and his family noticed an American flag signed by the people who built the home for him.