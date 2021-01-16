Blind Veteran Adopts San Diego Rescue Dog Without Eyes

A blind three-year-old Lab/Shepherd who had his eyes removed is going to a loving family, including a blind veteran.

Louis was brought to a California animal shelter in December 2020 after his previous owners removed his eyes due to an eye infection instead of deciding to treat the infection and then discovered they could not care for a dog anymore.

The dog also got hit by a car in January 2020 and suffered a broken leg that did not heal properly, according to the shelter.

Now, recovering from a broken leg and learning how to roam the world while blind, Louis is going to a family able to give him the love and care he needs, KGTV reported.

His owner, Steve Walker, is a Marine veteran who started to lose his vision at 18 due to the eye disease Retinitis Pigmentosa.

Despite his disability, he has competed in triathlons, Ironman competitions, and marathons.

Walker said he and his wife and daughter did not plan on adopting but were inspired by Louis’s story.

“We were laughing as we were reading on the Internet on how to help out a blind dog, and it was pretty much the same thing as for a blind person,” Walker said.

The family’s house is already outfitted to help Walker and could also help Louis navigate the house safely. Walker said the family had already removed all of the doors in the house, and there is minimal furniture.

“I think he’s going to pick up on that, and I think he’s going to benefit from a lot of the changes we’ve already made to the house. So we’re really excited about seeing him adapt to our home and our family, and seeing him flourish really,” Walker added.

Thanks to the kindness of those who heard Louis’s story, the family’s adoption expenses and one year of veterinarian costs are covered.